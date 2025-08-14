Quantcast
Γιώργος Μαζωνάκης: Εισήχθη σε δημόσια ψυχιατρική κλινική - Real.gr
Γιώργος Μαζωνάκης: Εισήχθη σε δημόσια ψυχιατρική κλινική

18:15, 14/08/2025
ΠΗΓΗ: Giorgos Mazonakis Official/Instagram

Ο Γιώργος Μαζωνάκης αναμένεται να μεταφερθεί σε ιδιωτική κλινική, ύστερα από αίτημα του ίδιου και της οικογένειάς του.

