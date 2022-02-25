H Ομόνοια «βάφεται» με τα χρώματα της ουκρανικής σημαίας

Πολλές άλλες πόλεις φωταγώγησαν εμβληματικά τους κτήρια, καθώς και η Κομισιόν.
Η Αθήνα με ένα συμβολικό τρόπο θα στείλει το δικό της μήνυμα στήριξης στον ουκρανικό λαό. Απόψε θα φωταγωγήσει την πλατεία Ομονοίας με τα χρώματα της ουκρανικής σημαίας .
Επίσης, από χθες πολλές άλλες πόλεις φωταγώγησαν εμβληματικά κτήριά τους αναλόγως, ανάμεσά τους και η Κομισιόν.
In these dark hours, tonight the colours of the Ukrainian flag shine bright on the @EU_Commission headquarters.
A symbol of our solidarity. Friendship. And steadfast support.
More than ever, the EU stands with Ukraine and its people. pic.twitter.com/Mw03d5W7Ig— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 24, 2022
Colosseum in Rome lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. pic.twitter.com/B6MUx9C6Ds— Charles Campisi (@1813Doncarlo) February 25, 2022
The Empire State Building lit up with the colors of the Ukrainian flag pic.twitter.com/VYTKANPb3a— ?????????????????? ?????????? (@ChitkwesuManetu) February 25, 2022
Dallas stands with #Ukraine tonight. The colors of the Ukrainian flag on the city’s skyline. ???? ???? @NBCDFWpic.twitter.com/lXpeG71i7F— Brian Curtis (@BrianCurtisNBC5) February 25, 2022