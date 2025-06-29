Quantcast
Μαρία Κωνσταντάκη: «Όταν έκανα ψυχοθεραπεία, κατάλαβα ότι δεν θέλω να κάνω παιδί» - Real.gr
real player

Μαρία Κωνσταντάκη: «Όταν έκανα ψυχοθεραπεία, κατάλαβα ότι δεν θέλω να κάνω παιδί»

23:10, 29/06/2025
Μαρία Κωνσταντάκη: «Όταν έκανα ψυχοθεραπεία, κατάλαβα ότι δεν θέλω να κάνω παιδί»

«Σίγουρα υπάρχει μητρικό ένστικτο απέναντι στη σκυλίτσα μου, τη βλέπω σαν παιδί μου», τόνισε η ηθοποιός.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved