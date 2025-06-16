Quantcast
Μάρω Κοντού: Νύφη στον πρώτο της γάμο με κουμπάρο τον Γιάννη Μαρή – Σπάνια φωτογραφία πριν από 65 χρόνια - Real.gr
19:10, 16/06/2025
ΠΗΓΗ: Finos Film

Σπάνια φωτογραφία από τον γάμο της Μάρως Κοντού με τον Αριστείδη Καρύδη Fuchs το 1960.

