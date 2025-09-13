Mayan Izakaya Sundays: Η Κυριακή, όπως δεν την περιμένατε – Η Αθήνα, όπως δεν την έχετε γευτεί. - Real.gr

Quantcast
Mayan Izakaya Sundays: Η Κυριακή, όπως δεν την περιμένατε – Η Αθήνα, όπως δεν την έχετε γευτεί.

21:15, 13/09/2025
O Σταμάτιος Τσίλιας κάθε Κυριακή στο Mayan προτείνει ένα μενού Nikkei με ελληνικές νύξεις.

