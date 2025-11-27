Υπό βροχή η συναυλία για τη φωταγώγηση του χριστουγεννιάτικου δέντρου στο Σύνταγμα - Δείτε εικόνες & βίντεο - Real.gr

\u03a5\u03c0\u03cc \u03ba\u03b1\u03c4\u03b1\u03c1\u03c1\u03b1\u03ba\u03c4\u03ce\u03b4\u03b7 \u03b2\u03c1\u03bf\u03c7\u03ae \u03b1\u03bb\u03bb\u03ac \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bc\u03b5 \u03bc\u03c0\u03cc\u03bb\u03b9\u03ba\u03bf \u03ba\u03ad\u03c6\u03b9 \u03be\u03b5\u03ba\u03af\u03bd\u03b7\u03c3\u03b5 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u03a3\u03cd\u03bd\u03c4\u03b1\u03b3\u03bc\u03b1 \u03b7 \u03c3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b1\u03c5\u03bb\u03af\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u039c\u03bf\u03c5\u03b6\u03bf\u03c5\u03c1\u03ac\u03ba\u03b7 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u03c0\u03bb\u03b1\u03af\u03c3\u03b9\u03bf \u03c4\u03c9\u03bd \u03b5\u03ba\u03b4\u03b7\u03bb\u03ce\u03c3\u03b5\u03c9\u03bd \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c4\u03b7 \u03c6\u03c9\u03c4\u03b1\u03b3\u03ce\u03b3\u03b7\u03c3\u03b7 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03bc\u03b5\u03b3\u03ac\u03bb\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c7\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03b3\u03b5\u03bd\u03bd\u03b9\u03ac\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b4\u03ad\u03bd\u03c4\u03c1\u03bf\u03c5.\r\n\r\n<strong>\u0394\u03b5\u03af\u03c4\u03b5 \u03b2\u03af\u03bd\u03c4\u03b5\u03bf \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b5\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc\u03bd\u03b5\u03c2:</strong>\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n<img class="wp-image-713938 size-full" src="https://www.real.gr/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/4916499-scaled.jpg" alt="" width="2560" height="1707" />\r\n\r\n<img class="wp-image-713939 size-full" src="https://www.real.gr/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/4916521-scaled.jpg" alt="" width="2560" height="1709" />\r\n\r\n<img class="wp-image-713941 size-full" src="https://www.real.gr/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/4916563-scaled.jpg" alt="" width="2560" height="1709" /> <img class="wp-image-713943 size-full" src="https://www.real.gr/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/4916570-scaled.jpg" alt="" width="2560" height="1707" />\r\n\r\n<img class="alignnone wp-image-713945 size-full" src="https://www.real.gr/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/4916582-scaled.jpg" alt="" width="2560" height="1707" />