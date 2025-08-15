Quantcast
Μήπως τρώμε από ανία; Ποτέ πια! - Real.gr
real player

Μήπως τρώμε από ανία; Ποτέ πια!

15:30, 15/08/2025
Μήπως τρώμε από ανία; Ποτέ πια!

Young happy woman eating donuts in the cafe.

Η ψυχολογική πείνα επηρεάζει τη διατροφή μας. Ανακαλύψτε πρακτικές λύσεις για να σταματήσετε το ανεξέλεγκτο τσιμπολόγημα.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Top Ειδήσεις

Κόκκινο χαλί θα στρώσει ο Τραμπ για τον Πούτιν στην Αλάσκα - Το μήνυμα στο truthsocial - Η εντυπωσιακή αυτοκινητοπομπή του Πούτιν στο Μαγκαντάν - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Κόκκινο χαλί θα στρώσει ο Τραμπ για τον Πούτιν στην Αλάσκα - Το μήνυμα στο truthsocial - Η εντυπωσιακή αυτοκινητοπομπή του Πούτιν στο Μαγκαντάν - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

14:58 15/08
Φωτιές στην Πάτρα: Απολογούνται αύριο και μεθαύριο οι τρεις συλληφθέντες - «Δεν θυμάμαι τίποτα, είχα πιει πολύ τσίπουρο»

Φωτιές στην Πάτρα: Απολογούνται αύριο και μεθαύριο οι τρεις συλληφθέντες - «Δεν θυμάμαι τίποτα, είχα πιει πολύ τσίπουρο»

13:10 15/08
Μητσοτάκης: «Η ημέρα είναι πρωτίστως αφιερωμένη σε αυτούς που αγωνίζονται για να μας κρατούν ασφαλείς»

Μητσοτάκης: «Η ημέρα είναι πρωτίστως αφιερωμένη σε αυτούς που αγωνίζονται για να μας κρατούν ασφαλείς»

11:32 15/08
Άδεια η Αθήνα: Η πρωτεύουσα «απολαμβάνει» τον Δεκαπενταύγουστο - ΕΙΚΟΝΕΣ

Άδεια η Αθήνα: Η πρωτεύουσα «απολαμβάνει» τον Δεκαπενταύγουστο - ΕΙΚΟΝΕΣ

11:45 15/08
Δεκαπενταύγουστος: Οι παραδόσεις και τα έθιμα για την Κοίμηση της Θεοτόκου

Δεκαπενταύγουστος: Οι παραδόσεις και τα έθιμα για την Κοίμηση της Θεοτόκου

08:15 15/08
Μαζική έξοδος εκδρομέων από τα λιμάνια της Αττικής για το τριήμερο του Δεκαπενταύγουστου

Μαζική έξοδος εκδρομέων από τα λιμάνια της Αττικής για το τριήμερο του Δεκαπενταύγουστου

10:00 15/08
Λαβρόφ: Με φούτερ «ΕΣΣΔ» έφτασε στην Αλάσκα πριν τη συνάντηση Τραμπ-Πούτιν - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Λαβρόφ: Με φούτερ «ΕΣΣΔ» έφτασε στην Αλάσκα πριν τη συνάντηση Τραμπ-Πούτιν - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

13:45 15/08
Συγκίνηση στην Πάτρα: Αποσωληνώθηκε η 14χρονη από την Κεφαλονιά – Zήτησε να αγκαλιάσει τους γιατρούς της

Συγκίνηση στην Πάτρα: Αποσωληνώθηκε η 14χρονη από την Κεφαλονιά – Zήτησε να αγκαλιάσει τους γιατρούς της

14:08 15/08
Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved