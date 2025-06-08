Quantcast
Νατάσσα Μποφίλιου για Γλυκερία: Είμαι εντελώς αντίθετη με τη στάση της, διαφωνώ όμως με τη δολοφονία χαρακτήρα - Real.gr
22:10, 08/06/2025
ΠΗΓΗ: Natassa Bofiliou/Instagram

“Δεν μπορείς να τραγουδήσεις την ίδια στιγμή που δυο βήματα από εκεί συμβαίνει ένας αφανισμός”, ανέφερε η Νατάσσα Μποφίλιου.

