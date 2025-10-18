Νίκος Πλακιάς στο Kontra 24: Μετά τα Τέμπη και το Κουλούρι επιχειρούν 3ο μπάζωμα σβήνοντας τα ονόματα από τον Άγνωστο Στρατιώτη - Real.gr

Quantcast
Νίκος Πλακιάς στο Kontra 24: Μετά τα Τέμπη και το Κουλούρι επιχειρούν 3ο μπάζωμα σβήνοντας τα ονόματα από τον Άγνωστο Στρατιώτη

09:56, 18/10/2025
Στην εκπομπή Kontra24, με τη Λουκία Γκάτσου, μίλησε ο Νίκος Πλακιάς, ο οποίος έχει χάσει τις δίδυμες κόρες και την ανιψιά του στο τραγικό δυστύχημα στα Τέμπη.

Δείτε το βίντεο:

 

 

