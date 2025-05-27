Quantcast
Οι γυναίκες έλκονται λιγότερο από τους άνδρες με αυτό το χρώμα μαλλιών - Real.gr
real player

Οι γυναίκες έλκονται λιγότερο από τους άνδρες με αυτό το χρώμα μαλλιών

22:30, 27/05/2025
Οι γυναίκες έλκονται λιγότερο από τους άνδρες με αυτό το χρώμα μαλλιών

Οι ξανθές λέει διασκεδάζουν περισσότερο. Ωστόσο, φαίνεται πως δεν ισχύει το ίδιο και για τους ξανθούς άνδρες.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved