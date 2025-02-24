Όμιλος ΙΑΤΡΟΠΟΛΙΣ: Καθολική πιστοποίηση για τη διαχείριση της ασφάλειας των πληροφοριών - Real.gr

Quantcast
Όμιλος ΙΑΤΡΟΠΟΛΙΣ: Καθολική πιστοποίηση για τη διαχείριση της ασφάλειας των πληροφοριών

12:40, 24/02/2025
Ο Όμιλος ΙΑΤΡΟΠΟΛΙΣ έλαβε πιστοποίηση από την ISONIKE.

Διασφαλίζει όλα τα ευαίσθητα στοιχεία των εξεταζομένων.

