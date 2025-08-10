Quantcast
Πνίγηκε η ηθοποιός Σοφία Σεϊρλή - Real.gr
23:43, 10/08/2025
ΠΗΓΗ: seirlisofia/instagram

Η ηθοποιός και σεναριογράφος Σοφία Σεϊρλή πνίγηκε στην παραλία Πλάκα των Φούρνων Κορσεών.

