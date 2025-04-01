ΠΟΕΔΗΝ: Ο μισθός των νοσηλευτών είναι πολύ χαμηλότερος από τον κατώτατο μισθό του ανειδίκευτου εργάτη - Real.gr

\u039f\u03b9 \u03b1\u03c5\u03be\u03ae\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u0388\u03bd\u03bf\u03c0\u03bb\u03b5\u03c2 \u0394\u03c5\u03bd\u03ac\u03bc\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03ba\u03ac\u03bb\u03b5\u03c3\u03b1\u03bd \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03ad\u03bd\u03c4\u03bf\u03bd\u03b7 \u03b1\u03bd\u03c4\u03af\u03b4\u03c1\u03b1\u03c3\u03b7 \u03c4\u03c9\u03bd \u03c5\u03b3\u03b5\u03b9\u03bf\u03bd\u03bf\u03bc\u03b9\u03ba\u03ce\u03bd.\u0391\u03bd\u03b1\u03bb\u03c5\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03ac \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03b9\u03c7\u03b5\u03af\u03b1 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03a0\u039f\u0395\u0394\u0397\u039d \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf \u03bc\u03b9\u03c3\u03b8\u03cc \u03bd\u03bf\u03c3\u03b7\u03bb\u03b5\u03c5\u03c4\u03ce\u03bd \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c4\u03c1\u03b1\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03b9\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03ad\u03c9\u03bd.\r\n\r\n<a href="https://www.oloygeia.gr/epikairotita/press/poedin-o-misthos-ton-nosileyton-einai-poly-chamiloteros-apo-ton-katotato-mistho-toy-aneidikeytoy-ergati/"><strong>\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf oloygeia.gr</strong></a>