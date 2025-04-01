Quantcast
ΠΟΕΔΗΝ: Ο μισθός των νοσηλευτών είναι πολύ χαμηλότερος από τον κατώτατο μισθό του ανειδίκευτου εργάτη - Real.gr
real player

ΠΟΕΔΗΝ: Ο μισθός των νοσηλευτών είναι πολύ χαμηλότερος από τον κατώτατο μισθό του ανειδίκευτου εργάτη

19:50, 01/04/2025
ΠΟΕΔΗΝ: Ο μισθός των νοσηλευτών είναι πολύ χαμηλότερος από τον κατώτατο μισθό του ανειδίκευτου εργάτη

Οι αυξήσεις στις Ένοπλες Δυνάμεις προκάλεσαν την έντονη αντίδραση των υγειονομικών.

Αναλυτικά στοιχεία από την ΠΟΕΔΗΝ για το μισθό νοσηλευτών και τραυματιοφορέων.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο oloygeia.gr

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved