Προτιμάτε να στέλνετε μηνύματα αντί να τηλεφωνείτε; Τότε έχετε αυτό το σπάνιο χαρακτηριστικό - Real.gr

\u03a4\u03bf \u03c4\u03b7\u03bb\u03b5\u03c6\u03ce\u03bd\u03b7\u03bc\u03b1 \u03ad\u03b3\u03b9\u03bd\u03b5 \u03b7 \u03b5\u03be\u03b1\u03af\u03c1\u03b5\u03c3\u03b7, \u03cc\u03c7\u03b9 \u03bf \u03ba\u03b1\u03bd\u03cc\u03bd\u03b1\u03c2 \u2013 \u03cc\u03c7\u03b9 \u03bb\u03cc\u03b3\u03c9 \u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9\u03bf\u03b4\u03bf\u03be\u03af\u03b1\u03c2 \u03ae \u03b1\u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03b1\u03c2, \u03b1\u03bb\u03bb\u03ac \u03bb\u03cc\u03b3\u03c9 \u03c3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b5\u03b9\u03b4\u03b7\u03c4\u03ce\u03bd \u03b5\u03c0\u03b9\u03bb\u03bf\u03b3\u03ce\u03bd.\r\n\r\n<a href="https://www.instyle.gr/psixologia/protimate-na-stelnete-minymata-anti-n/"><strong>\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf instyle.gr</strong></a>