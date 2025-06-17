Σεισμός 4,2 Ρίχτερ ανοιχτά της Κρήτης - Real.gr

\u03a3\u03b5\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03cc\u03c2 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03c4\u03ac\u03be\u03b7\u03c2 \u03c4\u03c9\u03bd 4,2 \u03a1\u03af\u03c7\u03c4\u03b5\u03c1 \u03c3\u03b7\u03bc\u03b5\u03b9\u03ce\u03b8\u03b7\u03ba\u03b5 \u03c0\u03c1\u03b9\u03bd \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03bb\u03af\u03b3\u03bf \u03b1\u03bd\u03bf\u03b9\u03c7\u03c4\u03ac \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u039a\u03c1\u03ae\u03c4\u03b7\u03c2. \u03bf \u03b5\u03c0\u03af\u03ba\u03b5\u03bd\u03c4\u03c1\u03bf \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c3\u03b5\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03bf\u03cd \u03b5\u03bd\u03c4\u03bf\u03c0\u03af\u03b6\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 19 \u03c7\u03bb\u03bc \u03b2\u03cc\u03c1\u03b5\u03b9\u03b1- \u03b2\u03bf\u03c1\u03b5\u03b9\u03bf\u03b1\u03bd\u03b1\u03c4\u03bf\u03bb\u03b9\u03ba\u03ac \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u0393\u03b1\u03cd\u03b4\u03bf\u03c5.\r\n\r\n<img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-595920" src="https://www.real.gr/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/Screenshot-2025-06-17-185154.jpg" alt="" width="894" height="559" />\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n