Σεισμός 4,2 Ρίχτερ ανοιχτά της Κρήτης - Real.gr
Σεισμός 4,2 Ρίχτερ ανοιχτά της Κρήτης

18:53, 17/06/2025
Σεισμός της τάξης των 4,2 Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε πριν από λίγο ανοιχτά της Κρήτης. ο επίκεντρο του σεισμού εντοπίζεται 19 χλμ βόρεια- βορειοανατολικά της Γαύδου.


 

 

 

