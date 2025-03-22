Στην πρωτοπορία της ογκολογίας η Αιματολογική Μονάδα της Θεραπευτικής Κλινικής του ΕΚΠΑ - Real.gr

Quantcast
Στην πρωτοπορία της ογκολογίας η Αιματολογική Μονάδα της Θεραπευτικής Κλινικής του ΕΚΠΑ

13:20, 22/03/2025
Στη Μονάδα προσήλθαν 2.100 νέοι ασθενείς το 2024 και διενεργήθησαν 23.500 θεραπείες ασθενών.

Διεξάγονται πάνω από 60 κλινικές μελέτες.

