Συγκέντρωση διαμαρτυρίας στο Σύνταγμα κατά της τροπολογίας για τον Άγνωστο Στρατιώτη - ΕΙΚΟΝΕΣ - Real.gr

Συγκέντρωση διαμαρτυρίας στο Σύνταγμα κατά της τροπολογίας για τον Άγνωστο Στρατιώτη – ΕΙΚΟΝΕΣ

20:51, 21/10/2025
Σε εξέλιξη βρίσκεται η συγκέντρωση διαμαρτυρίας στο Σύνταγμα, κατά της τροπολογίας για το μνημείο του Αγνώστου Στρατιώτη.

Πολίτες που έχουν φτάσει στην πλατεία μπροστά από το Μνημείο, άναψαν κεριά δίπλα από τα ονόματα των 57 θυμάτων της σιδηροδρομικής τραγωδίας των Τεμπών.

Δείτε φωτογραφίες:

