Συγκέντρωση διαμαρτυρίας στο Σύνταγμα κατά της τροπολογίας για τον Άγνωστο Στρατιώτη - ΕΙΚΟΝΕΣ - Real.gr

\u03a3\u03b5 \u03b5\u03be\u03ad\u03bb\u03b9\u03be\u03b7 \u03b2\u03c1\u03af\u03c3\u03ba\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b7 \u03c3\u03c5\u03b3\u03ba\u03ad\u03bd\u03c4\u03c1\u03c9\u03c3\u03b7 \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03b1\u03c1\u03c4\u03c5\u03c1\u03af\u03b1\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u03a3\u03cd\u03bd\u03c4\u03b1\u03b3\u03bc\u03b1, \u03ba\u03b1\u03c4\u03ac \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03c4\u03c1\u03bf\u03c0\u03bf\u03bb\u03bf\u03b3\u03af\u03b1\u03c2 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf \u03bc\u03bd\u03b7\u03bc\u03b5\u03af\u03bf \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u0391\u03b3\u03bd\u03ce\u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03a3\u03c4\u03c1\u03b1\u03c4\u03b9\u03ce\u03c4\u03b7.\u03a0\u03bf\u03bb\u03af\u03c4\u03b5\u03c2 \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03ad\u03c7\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03c6\u03c4\u03ac\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03c0\u03bb\u03b1\u03c4\u03b5\u03af\u03b1 \u03bc\u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c3\u03c4\u03ac \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03bf \u039c\u03bd\u03b7\u03bc\u03b5\u03af\u03bf, \u03ac\u03bd\u03b1\u03c8\u03b1\u03bd \u03ba\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03ac \u03b4\u03af\u03c0\u03bb\u03b1 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03b1 \u03bf\u03bd\u03cc\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03b1 \u03c4\u03c9\u03bd 57 \u03b8\u03c5\u03bc\u03ac\u03c4\u03c9\u03bd \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03c3\u03b9\u03b4\u03b7\u03c1\u03bf\u03b4\u03c1\u03bf\u03bc\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae\u03c2 \u03c4\u03c1\u03b1\u03b3\u03c9\u03b4\u03af\u03b1\u03c2 \u03c4\u03c9\u03bd \u03a4\u03b5\u03bc\u03c0\u03ce\u03bd.\r\n\r\n<strong>\u0394\u03b5\u03af\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c6\u03c9\u03c4\u03bf\u03b3\u03c1\u03b1\u03c6\u03af\u03b5\u03c2:</strong>\r\n\r\n<img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-683806" src="https://www.real.gr/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/4856183-1200x800.jpg" alt="" width="1200" height="800" /> <img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-683807" src="https://www.real.gr/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/4856181-1200x800.jpg" alt="" width="1200" height="800" /> <img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-683808" src="https://www.real.gr/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/4856180-1200x800.jpg" alt="" width="1200" height="800" /> <img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-683810" src="https://www.real.gr/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/4856175-1197x800.jpg" alt="" width="1197" height="800" /> <img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-683811" src="https://www.real.gr/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/4856176-1197x800.jpg" alt="" width="1197" height="800" /> <img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-683812" src="https://www.real.gr/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/4856244-1200x800.jpg" alt="" width="1200" height="800" /> <img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-683813" src="https://www.real.gr/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/4856230-1200x800.jpg" alt="" width="1200" height="800" /> <img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-683814" src="https://www.real.gr/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/4856228-1200x800.jpg" alt="" width="1200" height="800" />