Συγκλονίζει ο Στέλιος Κρητικός: «Ήμουν στο όριο, ήταν πολύ μεγάλος ο πολύποδας και αιμορραγικός» - Real.gr

Συγκλονίζει ο Στέλιος Κρητικός: «Ήμουν στο όριο, ήταν πολύ μεγάλος ο πολύποδας και αιμορραγικός»

19:20, 02/03/2025
ΠΗΓΗ: stelioskritikos/instagram

Ο ηθοποιός μίλησε για την περιπέτεια με την υγεία του, όταν οι γιατροί ανακάλυψαν έναν πολύ μεγάλο πολύποδα στο παχύ έντερο.

«Το πρόλαβα στο τσακ», πρόσθεσε ο Στέλιος Κρητικός.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

