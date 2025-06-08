Θλίψη στη μουσική σκηνή: Πέθανε ο μπασίστας του συγκροτήματος Μπλε - Real.gr

Quantcast
Θλίψη στη μουσική σκηνή: Πέθανε ο μπασίστας του συγκροτήματος Μπλε

15:05, 08/06/2025
ΠΗΓΗ: MPLE (OFFICIAL)/Facebook

Έφυγε από τη ζωή ο μουσικός Χρήστος Κλάρος, ο μπασίστας του ροκ συγκροτήματος Μπλε.

