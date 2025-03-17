Το 60% των ασθενών διακόπτει τη θεραπεία του εξαιτίας οικονομικών προβλημάτων - Real.gr

\u03a4\u03bf 70% \u03c4\u03c9\u03bd \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1\u03c4\u03c1\u03ce\u03bd \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c4\u03c9\u03bd \u03c6\u03b1\u03c1\u03bc\u03b1\u03ba\u03bf\u03c0\u03bf\u03b9\u03ce\u03bd \u03b8\u03b5\u03c9\u03c1\u03bf\u03cd\u03bd \u03cc\u03c4\u03b9 \u03c4\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c5\u03c3\u03c4\u03ae\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03b1 \u03c5\u03b3\u03b5\u03af\u03b1\u03c2 \u03c0\u03bb\u03ae\u03c4\u03c4\u03bf\u03bd\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c3\u03bf\u03b2\u03b1\u03c1\u03ac \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03b7 \u03bc\u03b7 \u03c3\u03c5\u03bc\u03bc\u03cc\u03c1\u03c6\u03c9\u03c3\u03b7 \u03c4\u03c9\u03bd \u03b1\u03c3\u03b8\u03b5\u03bd\u03ce\u03bd.\r\n\r\n<strong><a href="https://www.oloygeia.gr/epikairotita/press/to-60-ton-asthenon-diakoptei-ti-therapeia-toy-exaitias-oikonomikon-provlimaton/">\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf oloygeia.gr</a></strong>