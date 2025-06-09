Βαρύ πένθος για τον Μάξιμο Μουμούρη-Πέθανε ο πατέρας του - Real.gr

Quantcast
Βαρύ πένθος για τον Μάξιμο Μουμούρη-Πέθανε ο πατέρας του

14:15, 09/06/2025
ΠΗΓΗ: ngiannakopoulou/instagram

Πολύ δύσκολες είναι οι τελευταίες ώρες για τον Μάξιμο Μουμούρη, καθώς έφυγε από τη ζωή ο πατέρας του, Τζιοβάνι.

