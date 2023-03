AFP: Ρωσικό μαχητικό συγκρούστηκε με drone των ΗΠΑ πάνω από τη Μαύρη Θάλασσα

#BREAKING Russian Su-27 fighter jet strikes a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper Drone over the Black Sea, US military says. RF aircraft said to be flying in international waters in an "unsafe and unprofessional manner." The incident resulted in the downing and "complete loss" of the… https://t.co/54HrVPvrE1pic.twitter.com/0Mtr87AYxA