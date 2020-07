Αγία Σοφία: Η κίνηση του ιμάμη με το οθωμανικό ξίφος δεν ήταν τυχαία - Τι συμβολίζει - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Δείτε την ανάρτηση

Symbolism matters: #Turkey gov't top Imam uses Ottoman sword ??to climb up the staircase of Minbar (pulpit) before delivering a sermon for Friday prayer in #HagiaSophia where entire Turkish leadership is present.

Sword represents the conquest for #Erdogan's neo-Ottoman dreams. pic.twitter.com/yh3qMd8cL2