Άγκυρα: Το Γιαβούζ ξεκινά νέες γεωτρήσεις τη Δευτέρα – Με Navtex απαντά η Λευκωσία - Προκαλεί ο Τσαβούσογλου

ΠΗΓΕΣ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ, philenews

Yavuz will launch a new round of offshore drilling operations on 7 October 2019.The drilling area lies within the Turkish CS registered with the UN and in the permit licenses that ???? Government granted to TP, which were published in the Turkish Official Gazette in 2012. pic.twitter.com/ugFCBTJZze