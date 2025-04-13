Quantcast
Αγωνία για ηθοποιό του Harry Potter – Στο νοσοκομείο έπειτα από σοβαρό τραυματισμό - Real.gr
real player

Αγωνία για ηθοποιό του Harry Potter – Στο νοσοκομείο έπειτα από σοβαρό τραυματισμό

12:40, 13/04/2025
Αγωνία για ηθοποιό του Harry Potter – Στο νοσοκομείο έπειτα από σοβαρό τραυματισμό

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

Υπήρχε πιθανότητα να μην μπορεί να μην περπατήσει ή να μην μιλήσει ποτέ ξανά.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

Ρωμαϊκός «θησαυρός» στο χωράφι: 76χρονος βρήκε νόμισμα χιλιάδων ευρώ – Πιστεύεται ότι είναι μοναδικό στον κόσμο

Ρωμαϊκός «θησαυρός» στο χωράφι: 76χρονος βρήκε νόμισμα χιλιάδων ευρώ – Πιστεύεται ότι είναι μοναδικό στον κόσμο

15:25 12/04
Το μυστικό των 6 λεπτών: Η άσκηση που «θωρακίζει» τον εγκέφαλό σας

Το μυστικό των 6 λεπτών: Η άσκηση που «θωρακίζει» τον εγκέφαλό σας

21:00 10/04
«Είμαι 85 και συνεχίζω να χτίζω μύες στα χέρια, την πλάτη και το στήθος μου» – Η 20λεπτη προπόνηση που ακολουθεί

«Είμαι 85 και συνεχίζω να χτίζω μύες στα χέρια, την πλάτη και το στήθος μου» – Η 20λεπτη προπόνηση που ακολουθεί

17:30 12/04
Πηνελόπη Αναστασοπούλου: Συγκλονίζει η εξομολόγησή της – «Τα τελευταία χρόνια παλεύω με δαίμονες και τους νικάω»

Πηνελόπη Αναστασοπούλου: Συγκλονίζει η εξομολόγησή της – «Τα τελευταία χρόνια παλεύω με δαίμονες και τους νικάω»

19:20 12/04
Αυτό το χρώμα δεν υπάρχει: Το δημιουργεί ο εγκέφαλός μας, σύμφωνα με νέα μελέτη - Ποιο είναι;

Αυτό το χρώμα δεν υπάρχει: Το δημιουργεί ο εγκέφαλός μας, σύμφωνα με νέα μελέτη - Ποιο είναι;

15:08 11/04
Σίσσυ Χρηστίδου: Ξέσπασε σε λυγμούς στον τηλεοπτικό αέρα - Η αναφορά του Μικρούτσικου στη δικαστική διαμάχη με τον Μαραντίνη

Σίσσυ Χρηστίδου: Ξέσπασε σε λυγμούς στον τηλεοπτικό αέρα - Η αναφορά του Μικρούτσικου στη δικαστική διαμάχη με τον Μαραντίνη

18:00 12/04
«Πύλη των Θεών»: Νιώθουν έντονη ενέργεια όταν μπαίνουν μέσα - «Κάτι συνέβη εκεί» λέει o Γεώργιος Τσούκαλος

«Πύλη των Θεών»: Νιώθουν έντονη ενέργεια όταν μπαίνουν μέσα - «Κάτι συνέβη εκεί» λέει o Γεώργιος Τσούκαλος

10:24 13/04
Το μυστήριο των Δακών: Τι κρύβει η τυχαία ανακάλυψη του ασημένιου θησαυρού;

Το μυστήριο των Δακών: Τι κρύβει η τυχαία ανακάλυψη του ασημένιου θησαυρού;

14:18 12/04
Πανσέληνος Απριλίου: Εντυπωσιακές εικόνες από το «ροζ φεγγάρι»

Πανσέληνος Απριλίου: Εντυπωσιακές εικόνες από το «ροζ φεγγάρι»

09:30 13/04
Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved