Ακόμη 1,8 δισ. εμβόλια στην Ευρώπη από την Pfizer - Η Κομισιόν ενέκρινε τη νέα σύμβαση

Η Πρόεδρος της Κομισιόν Ούρσουλα Φον Ντερ Λάιεν ανακοίνωσε ότι η Κομισιόν ενέκρινε σήμερα τη νέα σύμβαση με την Pfizer BioNTech Group για 900 + 900 εκ. δόσεις εμβολίvν για τα έτη 2021-2023.
Η Πρόεδρος ξεκαθάρισε ότι θα ακολουθήσουν και άλλα συμβόλαια και για άλλες τεχνολογίες, βάζοντας τέλος στα σενάρια περί αποκλειστικότητας είτε με εταιρείες, είτε με μια και μόνη τεχνολογία.
Η ανάρτηση της Φον Ντερ Λάιεν:
???? vaccination is progressing well.
Now we prepare the next stage in our response:
??giving booster shots
??dealing with possible escape variants
??giving booster shots
Happy to announce that @EU_Commission has just approved a contract for guaranteed 900 million doses (+900 million options) with @BioNTech_Group@Pfizer for 2021-2023.
Other contracts and other vaccine technologies will follow.