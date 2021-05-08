realfm 97.8, ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ LIVE
Ακόμη 1,8 δισ. εμβόλια στην Ευρώπη από την Pfizer - Η Κομισιόν ενέκρινε τη νέα σύμβαση

13:44

Η Πρόεδρος της Κομισιόν Ούρσουλα Φον Ντερ Λάιεν ανακοίνωσε ότι η Κομισιόν ενέκρινε σήμερα τη νέα σύμβαση με την Pfizer BioNTech Group για 900 + 900 εκ. δόσεις εμβολίvν για τα έτη 2021-2023. 

Βρυξέλλες, του Θάνου Αθανασίου

Η Πρόεδρος ξεκαθάρισε ότι θα ακολουθήσουν και άλλα συμβόλαια και για άλλες τεχνολογίες, βάζοντας τέλος στα σενάρια περί αποκλειστικότητας είτε με εταιρείες, είτε με μια και μόνη τεχνολογία.

Η ανάρτηση της Φον Ντερ Λάιεν:

Now we prepare the next stage in our response:

??giving booster shots

??dealing with possible escape variants

??allowing for vaccination of children & teenagers

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 8, 2021

