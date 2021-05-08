Ακόμη 1,8 δισ. εμβόλια στην Ευρώπη από την Pfizer - Η Κομισιόν ενέκρινε τη νέα σύμβαση

Βρυξέλλες, του Θάνου Αθανασίου

???? vaccination is progressing well.

Now we prepare the next stage in our response:

??giving booster shots

??dealing with possible escape variants

??allowing for vaccination of children & teenagers

Happy to announce that @EU_Commission has just approved a contract for guaranteed 900 million doses (+900 million options) with @BioNTech_Group@Pfizer for 2021-2023.

Other contracts and other vaccine technologies will follow.