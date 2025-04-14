Quantcast
Alec Baldwin: Η αυστηρή δίαιτα με την οποία έχασε περίπου 12 κιλά - Real.gr
real player

Alec Baldwin: Η αυστηρή δίαιτα με την οποία έχασε περίπου 12 κιλά

13:50, 14/04/2025
Alec Baldwin: Η αυστηρή δίαιτα με την οποία έχασε περίπου 12 κιλά

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - EPA/TINO ROMANO / YU8

Ο Alec Baldwin κάνει αναδρομή στα σκαμπανεβάσματα της υγείας του.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved