Απόπειρα διάρρηξης στο σπίτι του Lionel Richie - Real.gr
Απόπειρα διάρρηξης στο σπίτι του Lionel Richie

20:35, 23/08/2025
ΠΗΓΗ: Lionel Richie/Instagram

Άγνωστος προσπάθησε να εισβάλλει στην κατοικία του Lionel Richie, αλλά τράπηκε σε φυγή όταν ενεργοποιήθηκε ο συναγερμός.

