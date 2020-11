Αρμενία: Εισβολή διαδηλωτών στο κοινοβούλιο μετά τη συμφωνία για τερματισμό εχθροπραξιών στο Ναγκόρνο Καραμπάχ - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

ΠΗΓΕΣ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ-AFP

BREAKING: Scenes from the #Armenia parliament as protesters take control. No guards or security forces in sight, anywhere. Protestors are storming different govt building.

They say govt has lied to us that they are winning the war against #Azerbaijan#Yerevanpic.twitter.com/vKh83kXV97