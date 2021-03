Aρχή της Διώρυγας του Σουέζ: Το Ever Given έχει επανέλθει κατά το 80% στη σωστή κατεύθυνση - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ-AFP

Suez Canal Authority (SCA) announced Ever Given ship changed its course with 80% after it was partially freed. #Egypt#Suez#SuezCanal#EVERGIVEN#Evergreen#BreakingNews|#????_??????#???????_???????#????pic.twitter.com/HxFAW2LUzw