Βέλγιο: Έκλεισε ο εναέριος χώρος λόγω τεχνικού προβλήματος στο σύστημα ελέγχου της εναέριας κυκλοφορίας

17:09

Ο βελγικός εναέριος χώρος έκλεισε, λόγω ενός τεχνικού προβλήματος στο σύστημα ελέγχου της εναέριας κυκλοφορίας Skeyes, μετέδωσε το ειδησεογραφικό πρακτορείο Belga.

Due to a technical problem at air traffic control, no air traffic is currently possible in Belgium. We have no idea yet how long this will last. Further updates will follow as soon as more information is available > All information for… pic.twitter.com/wsaJtfii1Y

— Brussels Airport (@BrusselsAirport) January 30, 2025

