Βενεζουέλα: Σεισμός 6,2 βαθμών σημειώθηκε κοντά στις ακτές

Σεισμός 6,2 βαθμών σημειώθηκε σήμερα κοντά στις ακτές της Βενεζουέλας, ανακοίωνσε το Γερμανικό Ερευνητικό Κέντρο Γεωεπιστημών (GFZ).
Το εστιακό βάθος του σεισμού υπολογίζεται σε 93 χιλιόμετρα, σύμφωνα με το GFZ
??????? - A very strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake occurred in the Caribbean Sea near the coast of Venezuela late in the evening of Saturday, Jun 22, 2024 at 11.58 pm local time (America/Caracas GMT -4).
The quake had a moderate depth of 87 km (54 mi) and was felt over a large… pic.twitter.com/0lPjEIpdBc— ????The Informant (@theinformant_x) June 23, 2024