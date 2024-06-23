Quantcast

Βενεζουέλα: Σεισμός 6,2 βαθμών σημειώθηκε κοντά στις ακτές

7:45

Σεισμός 6,2 βαθμών σημειώθηκε σήμερα κοντά στις ακτές της Βενεζουέλας, ανακοίωνσε το Γερμανικό Ερευνητικό Κέντρο Γεωεπιστημών (GFZ).

Το εστιακό βάθος του σεισμού υπολογίζεται σε 93 χιλιόμετρα, σύμφωνα με το GFZ

