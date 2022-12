ΒΙΝΤΕΟ: Μαθητής ξυλοκόπησε άγρια καθηγητή στις ΗΠΑ επειδή είπε στους γονείς του ότι δεν τα πάει καλά στα μαθήματα

Τον μαθητή-δράστη σταμάτησε άλλος μαθητής ο οποίος παρενέβη.

A teacher in Lawrenceville, GA was beaten by a student 1 day after discussing this student’s poor performance with parents.

This school district also changed their discipline policies this year to be more lax & have reportedly seen a 31% increase in students involved in fights. pic.twitter.com/HfZvggOGh4