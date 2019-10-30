realfm 97.8, ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ LIVE
Βίντεο ντοκουμέντο από την επιχείρηση εξόντωσης του Μπαγκντάντι

23:37 30/10

Το Πεντάγωνο έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα βίντεο από την επιχείρηση εξόντωσης του Μπαγκντάντι.

Δείτε το βίντεο:

— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 30, 2019

