Βρετανία: Εκρηξη σε αυτοκίνητο στο Λίβερπουλ - Ένας νεκρός και ένας τραυματίας

Ένας άνθρωπος σκοτώθηκε και άλλος ένας τραυματίστηκε από έκρηξη αυτοκινήτου έξω από το Γυναικολογικό Νοσοκομείο του Λίβερπουλ στη βόρεια Αγγλία, ανέφερε η αστυνομία, η οποία πρόσθεσε πως την έρευνα έχουν αναλάβει αξιωματικοί της αντιτρομοκρατικής υπηρεσίας.
Η αστυνομία του Μερσεϊσάιντ ανέφερε σε μία ανακοίνωση πως το αυτοκίνητο φαίνεται πως ήταν ένα ταξί το οποίο είχε σταματήσει στο νοσοκομείο λίγο πριν από την έκρηξη.
Δείτε εικόνες από το φλεγόμενο όχημα:
Looking at the burnt out vehicle outside Liverpool Women's Hospital, it is important to note that adjacent car windows & bodywork are intact.
This isn't to say it wasn't an explosion, but it's enough to urge caution before saying it was a bomb. Blast waves do huge damage. pic.twitter.com/OCtkRdJp4b— Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) November 14, 2021
One person killed and another injured in car explosion out Liverpool women hospital in England.
Counter terrorism officials leading the investigation although it is not declared as terrorist attack at moment. pic.twitter.com/rJAi7ZCqbw— Enemy Slayer (@EnemySlayer24_7) November 14, 2021
??????A car exploded in front of a Liverpool hospital.
Bomb squad called to #Liverpool Women’s hospital with huge police response after 'explosion'.
Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/E7POwtfsdL— Terror Alarm (@terror_alarm) November 14, 2021