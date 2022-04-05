Quantcast
realfm 97.8, ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ LIVE
  1. ΑΡΧΙΚΗ
  2. ΕΝΟΤΗΤΕΣ
  3. ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Βρετανία: Μεγάλη φωτιά κοντά στο αεροδρόμιο του Χίθροου - Βίντεο

15:14

Μεγάλη φωτιά ξέσπασε στο δυτικό Λονδίνο, κοντά στο αεροδρόμιο του Χίθροου.

Η πυρκαγιά ξέσπασε το πρωί της Τρίτης 5 Απριλίου στην περιοχή Σάουθολ στο δυτικού Λονδίνο.

Σύμφωνα με την Πυροσβεστική Υπηρεσία του Λονδίνου στο σημείο έχουν σταλεί οκτώ πυροσβεστικά οχήματα και περίπου 60 πυροσβέστες για την κατάσβεση της πυρκαγιάς.

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2022 RealNews All Rights Reserved