Βρετανία: Μεγάλη φωτιά κοντά στο αεροδρόμιο του Χίθροου - Βίντεο

Μεγάλη φωτιά ξέσπασε στο δυτικό Λονδίνο, κοντά στο αεροδρόμιο του Χίθροου.
Η πυρκαγιά ξέσπασε το πρωί της Τρίτης 5 Απριλίου στην περιοχή Σάουθολ στο δυτικού Λονδίνο.
Σύμφωνα με την Πυροσβεστική Υπηρεσία του Λονδίνου στο σημείο έχουν σταλεί οκτώ πυροσβεστικά οχήματα και περίπου 60 πυροσβέστες για την κατάσβεση της πυρκαγιάς.
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a fire on Tachbrook Road in #Southall. More information to follow https://t.co/s8vgbh0LNv— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) April 5, 2022
There are now 10 fire engines at the scene of the fire in #Southall. The fire is producing heavy smoke - residents in the area should close their windows and doors https://t.co/LNF7oBjIwTpic.twitter.com/lNc8KvFwX9— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) April 5, 2022