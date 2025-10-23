Quantcast
Brigitte Bardot: Απαντά στα fake news για τον θάνατό της – «Είμαι καλά» - Real.gr
14:45, 23/10/2025
ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - EPA PHOTO PRESS ASSOCIATION/EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS/dsy/kr

Η Brigitte Bardot ξεκαθαρίζει το θολό τοπίο σχετικά με την κατάσταση της υγείας της με ανάρτησή της.

