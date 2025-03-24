Quantcast
Christiane Amanpour: Η εκμυστήρευσή της για τη μάχη με τον καρκίνο των ωοθηκών - Real.gr
real player

Christiane Amanpour: Η εκμυστήρευσή της για τη μάχη με τον καρκίνο των ωοθηκών

20:55, 24/03/2025
Christiane Amanpour: Η εκμυστήρευσή της για τη μάχη με τον καρκίνο των ωοθηκών

Η εμβληματική παρουσιάστρια του CNN επιμένει ότι είναι ένας διαφορετικός άνθρωπος ως αποτέλεσμα της δοκιμασίας.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved