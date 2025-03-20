Quantcast
Christine Chiu: H reality star έχασε το 99% των μαλλιών της - H δραματική απώλεια - Real.gr
17:40, 20/03/2025
Η σταρ του Bling Empire βίωσε μια απροσδόκητη τριχόπτωση, που είχε ως αποτέλεσμα να χάσει το 99% των μαλλιών της.

