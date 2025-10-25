Quantcast
Drew Barrymore: Η εισαγωγή της σε κέντρο απεξάρτησης στα 14… το καλύτερο πράγμα που της συνέβη - Real.gr
real player

Drew Barrymore: Η εισαγωγή της σε κέντρο απεξάρτησης στα 14… το καλύτερο πράγμα που της συνέβη

20:45, 25/10/2025
Drew Barrymore: Η εισαγωγή της σε κέντρο απεξάρτησης στα 14… το καλύτερο πράγμα που της συνέβη

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - EPA/PETER FOLEY

Η Drew Barrymore μίλησε ανοιχτά για το διάστημα που πέρασε σε κέντρο απεξάρτησης ως έφηβη.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved