Eικόνες Αποκάλυψης στο Κίεβο: Σοκάρει η εκτεταμένη καταστροφή της Μαριούπολης - Συγκλονιστικά βίντεο

Οι εικόνες που ακολουθούν αποτυπώνουν τη φρίκη του πολέμου ενώ κάνουν τον γύρο του κόσμου.

H Μαριούπολη δεν υπάρχει πια... Δρόμοι άδειοι, μια πόλη-φάντασμα που πριν από λίγες εβδομάδες φιλοξενούσε εκατοντάδες χιλιάδες ανθρώπους. Κτίρια έχουν μεταμορφωθεί σε άμορφες μάζες μετά τους ρωσικούς βομβαρδισμούς.

Την ίδια ώρα συγκλονίζει ένα βίντεο από drone στο οποίο αποτυπώνεται το μέγεθος της καταστροφής.

Dire scenes from Mariupol pic.twitter.com/cEit8Q6mEq — Oscar Jonsson (@OAJonsson) March 14, 2022

Παράλληλα, ο Ουκρανός υπουργός Άμυνας ανέφερε σε tweet ότι το Κίεβο, μία από τις ομορφότερες πόλεις της Ευρώπης, μοιάζει πλέον με σκηνικό από ταινία Αποκάλυψης.

Kyiv. One of the most beautiful cities in EU today looks like a frame of apocalypse movie.Sumy,Kharkiv,Mariupol-its terrible.This’s what the ????world carries with it:deaths of ppl,destruction not only cities but democracy,rights,freedoms.They arent Slavs.They’re orcs.But we’ll win pic.twitter.com/dSMwV6taFJ — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) March 14, 2022

Εικόνες Αποκάλυψης

In #Kharkiv, rescuers continue to put out the fire and dismantle the rubble. pic.twitter.com/s3I4DSMcDt — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 14, 2022

Destruction of #Russian occupiers near #Kyiv Video posted by Anton Gerashchenko, Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of #Ukrainepic.twitter.com/CnbwQ33yZC — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 14, 2022

Igor Terekhov: "About 600 residential buildings were destroyed in #Kharkiv". pic.twitter.com/7YFpoN8XD3 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 14, 2022

Κι ενώ Ρώσοι και Ουκρανοί βρέθηκαν εκ νέου στο τράπεζι των διαπραγματεύσεων, τα ρωσικά στρατεύματα εξακολουθούν να «σφυροκοπούν» στρατιωτικές βάσεις αλλά και αμάχους σε πολλές ουκρανικές πόλεις.

A shell flew into a high-rise building in #Kyiv's #Obolon at night. The nine-story building partially collapsed and there was a fire. According to preliminary data, there were no victims or injuries. pic.twitter.com/NB7l4FoU1F — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 14, 2022

Ρωσική επίθεση σε τρία μέτωπα

«Γενικό Επιτελείο Ενόπλων Δυνάμεων της Ουκρανίας: Ο ρωσικός στρατός ανασυντάσσεται για άλλη μια επιθετική επιχείρηση με επίκεντρο το Κίεβο, το Μικολάγιεβ και το Κρύβι Ριγκ. Το τελευταίο είναι ένα μέρος όπου ο πρόεδρος της Ουκρανίας Ζελένσκι μεγάλωσε στην παιδική του ηλικία. Η κατάληψη του Κρύβι Ριγκ δημιουργεί κινδύνους για τη Ντνίπρο», σημειώνει ο Ουκρανός δημοσιογράφος Ιβάν Βέρστιουκ.