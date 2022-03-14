Quantcast
Eικόνες Αποκάλυψης στο Κίεβο: Σοκάρει η εκτεταμένη καταστροφή της Μαριούπολης - Συγκλονιστικά βίντεο

18:52 ενημερώθηκε σήμερα 8 λεπτά πριν

Οι εικόνες που ακολουθούν αποτυπώνουν τη φρίκη του πολέμου ενώ κάνουν τον γύρο του κόσμου. 

H Μαριούπολη δεν υπάρχει πια... Δρόμοι άδειοι, μια πόλη-φάντασμα που πριν από λίγες εβδομάδες φιλοξενούσε εκατοντάδες χιλιάδες ανθρώπους. Κτίρια έχουν μεταμορφωθεί σε άμορφες μάζες μετά τους ρωσικούς βομβαρδισμούς.

Την ίδια ώρα συγκλονίζει ένα βίντεο από drone στο οποίο αποτυπώνεται το μέγεθος της καταστροφής.

Παράλληλα, ο Ουκρανός υπουργός Άμυνας ανέφερε σε tweet ότι το Κίεβο, μία από τις ομορφότερες πόλεις της Ευρώπης, μοιάζει πλέον με σκηνικό από ταινία Αποκάλυψης.

Εικόνες Αποκάλυψης 

Κι ενώ Ρώσοι και Ουκρανοί βρέθηκαν εκ νέου στο τράπεζι των διαπραγματεύσεων, τα ρωσικά στρατεύματα εξακολουθούν να «σφυροκοπούν» στρατιωτικές βάσεις αλλά και αμάχους σε πολλές ουκρανικές πόλεις. 

Ρωσική επίθεση σε τρία μέτωπα

«Γενικό Επιτελείο Ενόπλων Δυνάμεων της Ουκρανίας: Ο ρωσικός στρατός ανασυντάσσεται για άλλη μια επιθετική επιχείρηση με επίκεντρο το Κίεβο, το Μικολάγιεβ και το Κρύβι Ριγκ. Το τελευταίο είναι ένα μέρος όπου ο πρόεδρος της Ουκρανίας Ζελένσκι μεγάλωσε στην παιδική του ηλικία. Η κατάληψη του Κρύβι Ριγκ δημιουργεί κινδύνους για τη Ντνίπρο», σημειώνει ο Ουκρανός δημοσιογράφος Ιβάν Βέρστιουκ.

