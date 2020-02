Κορωνοϊός: Στους 1.016 οι νεκροί, 108 νέα θύματα σε ένα 24ωρο - Στα 42.638 τα κρούσματα

ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ-Reuters-Sputnik

1,016 people have died of novel #coronavirus in China As of Feb. 10. Here is the situation so far in China:

– 42,638 confirmed (7,333 critical), another 42 in Hong Kong (1 death), 10 in Macao and 18 in Taiwan

– 3,996 recovered

– 21,657 suspected cases