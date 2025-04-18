Elon Musk: Το αστρονομικό ποσό που πρόσφερε στη μαμά του νεογέννητου γιου του για τη σιωπή της - Real.gr

\u03a3\u03cd\u03bc\u03c6\u03c9\u03bd\u03b1 \u03bc\u03b5 \u03ad\u03bd\u03b1 \u03bd\u03ad\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1, \u03bf \u03b3\u03b9\u03bf\u03c2 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 26\u03c7\u03c1\u03bf\u03bd\u03b7\u03c2 influencer \u03bc\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03b9\u03b4\u03c1\u03c5\u03c4\u03ae \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 Tesla \u03bf\u03bd\u03bf\u03bc\u03ac\u03b6\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 Romulus.\r\n\r\n<a href="https://www.instyle.gr/celebrity/celebrity-news/elon-musk-to-astronomiko-poso-pou-prosfere-st/"><strong>\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf instyle.gr</strong></a>