Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

«This is/Greta Thunberg, turning/seventeen today, asking/for no accolade, no gifts/save we not be neutral./The Earth knows its kind,/just as all deities, just as/animals and the healing/spring. Happy birthday/to Greta, who stood today,/as every Friday, refusing/to be neutral.»