Ένας νεκρός και τρεις τραυματίες από την κατάρρευση πολυκατοικίας στη Χάγη

16:52

Ένας άνθρωπος σκοτώθηκε και άλλοι τρεις τραυματίστηκαν όταν σημειώθηκε έκρηξη σε μια πολυκατοικία στη Χάγη, με αποτέλεσμα να καταρρεύσει το κτίριο, ανακοίνωσε ο δήμαρχος της πόλης Γιαν φαν Ζάνεν.

Στη συνέντευξη Τύπου που παραχώρησε, ο δήμαρχος είπε ότι τα αίτια της έκρηξης παραμένουν ακόμη άγνωστα.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear. pic.twitter.com/7vhEAS6Crn

— INFO GLOBAL (@InfoGlobal10) December 7, 2024

Η αστυνομία έχει ξεκινήσει έρευνες και ζήτησε τη συνδρομή των πολιτών για να εντοπίσει ένα αυτοκίνητο που θεάθηκε να φεύγει με ταχύτητα από το σημείο λίγο μετά την έκρηξη, νωρίς το πρωί.

Τα σωστικά συνεργεία συνεχίζουν τις έρευνες στα χαλάσματα. Δεν είναι βέβαιο πόσοι άνθρωποι αγνοούνται, πρόσθεσε.

Τουλάχιστον πέντε διαμερίσματα καταστράφηκαν ολοσχερώς.

Με πληροφορίες από ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

