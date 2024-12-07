Ένας νεκρός και τρεις τραυματίες από την κατάρρευση πολυκατοικίας στη Χάγη

Rescue teams with tracking dogs were searching through the rubble of a three-story apartment building in The Hague that collapsed after an explosion and hell in the early hours of Saturday.

Η αστυνομία έχει ξεκινήσει έρευνες και ζήτησε τη συνδρομή των πολιτών για να εντοπίσει ένα αυτοκίνητο που θεάθηκε να φεύγει με ταχύτητα από το σημείο λίγο μετά την έκρηξη, νωρίς το πρωί.

The city’s fire service confirmed: “At this moment, the emergency services are busy rescuing and searching for people and fighting the fire.”

A 3-story apartment block in The Hague has partially collapsed following a fire and explosion.

Τα σωστικά συνεργεία συνεχίζουν τις έρευνες στα χαλάσματα. Δεν είναι βέβαιο πόσοι άνθρωποι αγνοούνται, πρόσθεσε.

??#BREAKING: Several people injured in explosion, fire at apartment building in The Hague, The Netherlands.

Several people were injured in a explosion and fire at an apartment building in The Hague, The Netherlands. It occurred at the Tarwekamp,…