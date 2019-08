Επίθεση με μαχαίρι στο κέντρο του Σίδνεϊ: Ο δράστης τραυμάτισε γυναίκα - Η στιγμή της σύλληψης

We were just coming across the guy with a knife on the street. Apparently he had some blood on his shirt. We all are safe in the car. #breaking

— ???????????? (@Ayusha77) August 13, 2019

So insane! A random dude just started stabbing people in the city right outside where we were having lunch. I saw people running so I ran towards him with a few other guys.

He ran all the way back to near my work where a lot of others had cornered him for the police! #sydneypic.twitter.com/SQvqfDRz88