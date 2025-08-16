Quantcast
Έρευνα: Η ακριβής ηλικία στην οποία η Gen Z σας θεωρεί… μεγάλους - Real.gr
real player

Έρευνα: Η ακριβής ηλικία στην οποία η Gen Z σας θεωρεί… μεγάλους

07:00, 16/08/2025
Έρευνα: Η ακριβής ηλικία στην οποία η Gen Z σας θεωρεί… μεγάλους

Περίπου 2.000 άτομα της Gen Z και νεότεροι millennials ρωτήθηκαν πότε πιστεύουν ότι ξεκινά η «τρίτη ηλικία».

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved