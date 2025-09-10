Quantcast
Ερωτικό σκάνδαλο στη βασιλική οικογένεια του Βελγίου – Η αποκάλυψη για νόθο παιδί - Real.gr
Ερωτικό σκάνδαλο στη βασιλική οικογένεια του Βελγίου – Η αποκάλυψη για νόθο παιδί

20:15, 10/09/2025
Ερωτικό σκάνδαλο στη βασιλική οικογένεια του Βελγίου – Η αποκάλυψη για νόθο παιδί

Ο πρίγκιπας Laurent του Βελγίου παραδέχθηκε δημόσια ότι είναι ο πατέρας ενός παιδιού εκτός γάμου.

