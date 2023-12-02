Quantcast
realfm 97.8, ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ LIVE
  1. ΑΡΧΙΚΗ
  2. ΕΝΟΤΗΤΕΣ
  3. ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Φιλιππίνες: Σεισμός 7,6 Ρίχτερ στο Μιντανάο - Προειδοποίηση για τσουνάμι

16:58 ενημερώθηκε σήμερα μισή ώρα πριν

Ισχυρός σεισμός στις Φιλιππίνες. 

Σεισμός μεγέθους 7,6 βαθμών της κλίμακας Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε στο νησό Μιντανάο, στις Φιλιππίνες, το Σάββατο 2/12, σύμφωνα με το Ευρωπαϊκό-Μεσογειακό Σεισμολογικό Κέντρο (EMSC).

Ο σεισμός έγινε σε βάθος 63 χιλιομέτρων (39,15 μίλια), πρόσθεσε το EMSC.

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2023 RealNews All Rights Reserved