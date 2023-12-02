Φιλιππίνες: Σεισμός 7,6 Ρίχτερ στο Μιντανάο - Προειδοποίηση για τσουνάμι

Ισχυρός σεισμός στις Φιλιππίνες.
Σεισμός μεγέθους 7,6 βαθμών της κλίμακας Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε στο νησό Μιντανάο, στις Φιλιππίνες, το Σάββατο 2/12, σύμφωνα με το Ευρωπαϊκό-Μεσογειακό Σεισμολογικό Κέντρο (EMSC).
Ο σεισμός έγινε σε βάθος 63 χιλιομέτρων (39,15 μίλια), πρόσθεσε το EMSC.
???? ?? ? | The Philippine authorities have not issued an international call for help following the significant earthquake (#lindol) in #Mindanao, #Philippines, as reported by the #Turkish Emergency Management. There is a potential tsunami threat within 1000km of the epicenter.… pic.twitter.com/I4EX8IHhSG— Breaking News (@PlanetReportHQ) December 2, 2023