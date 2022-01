Φον Ντερ Λάιεν για τον θάνατο του Σασόλι: Ηταν «ένας σπουδαίος Ευρωπαίος» και ένας «περήφανος Ιταλός»

Οι σκέψεις μου είναι με την οικογένειά του.

Αναπαύσου εν ειρήνη αγαπημένε Ντάβιντ!».

I am deeply saddened by the terrible loss of a great European & proud Italian.

David Sassoli was a compassionate journalist, an outstanding President of the European Parliament and, first & foremost, a dear friend.

My thoughts are with his family.

Riposa in pace, caro David!